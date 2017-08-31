Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Possibly one of my favorite strains in my book. This strain is psychoactive, almost making me feel like the time I tried psychedelics. It disintegrated my sense of self to a point where I was just a being, something similar to that feeling but it technically just mellows you out due to the insane am...
Excellent! Could spend hours describing the scents..Heavenly with a devilish twist! As if the smoke itself isn’t impressive enough, (it gave me super-human hearing!!), as it grows through its stages to maturity its growth habit is truly astounding. By the time it’s harvest ready one can only look a...