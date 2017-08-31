ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
WTF reviews

Avatar for 710pdx
Member since 2016
I've never heard of this strain so I thought I would try it out. It was a little bit below average.
Avatar for ChunkyTurk82
Member since 2019
man oh man I feel like I'm on the moon and I actually own this b****! I love this one WTF all the way.
Avatar for Harambe2017
Member since 2017
Possibly one of my favorite strains in my book. This strain is psychoactive, almost making me feel like the time I tried psychedelics. It disintegrated my sense of self to a point where I was just a being, something similar to that feeling but it technically just mellows you out due to the insane am...
Avatar for skbritt
Member since 2017
Excellent! Could spend hours describing the scents..Heavenly with a devilish twist! As if the smoke itself isn’t impressive enough, (it gave me super-human hearing!!), as it grows through its stages to maturity its growth habit is truly astounding. By the time it’s harvest ready one can only look a...
Avatar for eddycampos8
Member since 2016
Got to try the sugars for wtf dam it’s so terpy ... a low temp dab get so hard for this .. wtf you are vary impressive:)
Avatar for EazzyDuzIt32
Member since 2016
a real smooth high with a great smell. not too loud of a smell but sweet
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for MyMEDS80
Member since 2017
Looks amazing, smells amazing, smokes amazing! My new best medicine. Much love White Tygh Farms.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bigpopachuck
Member since 2016
Love the high thc &amp; cbd levels. Nice strong narcotic stone with no anxiety or paranoia. #CBD #Cannabidiol #Hemp
HappyHungryRelaxed