WTF by White Tygh Farms is an odd cross of CBD-dominant genetics that sprouted a THC-dominant flower. Naturally, White Tygh Farms exclaimed, “WTF!” and thus the strain was born. This cross of Harlequin, Sour Tsunami, and Cannatonic leans on recessive genetic qualities that are easy on the body while energizing the mind. Master grower Cole Fritcher had difficulty describing the aroma, but articulated its oddity and uniqueness with pride. Think Tang powder sweetened with essence of blueberries and composted earth. WTF hits mid-level in terms of potency while helping to soothe anxiety and minor physical pain. 

Avatar for OxnardCA805
Member since 2017
One of a kind smell and taste! This one gave me a good high, relaxing, focused and even great before bed too. Even though it's a hybrid of THREE Sativa flowers! You'll be amazed by this one too. This one is also only available in Oregon.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for bigpopachuck
Member since 2016
Love the high thc & cbd levels. Nice strong narcotic stone with no anxiety or paranoia. #CBD #Cannabidiol #Hemp
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MyMEDS80
Member since 2017
Looks amazing, smells amazing, smokes amazing! My new best medicine. Much love White Tygh Farms.
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for EazzyDuzIt32
Member since 2016
a real smooth high with a great smell. not too loud of a smell but sweet
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Second strain parent
Cannatonic
parent
Strain
WTF