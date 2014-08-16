Bought a quarter ounce of this about ten days ago, and in my experience with it, it's been pleasant, but not too strong, which was just what I needed. Big buds with very strong essences of citrus and pine, especially when freshly ground. After being in a place with only low mids available for months, this was what I got when I returned home, and it knocked me on my ass after a couple of bowls, but after repeated use, I re-acclimated to the strength and it's become more mellow. Overall, the effects have varied for me by dosage; a single, ~1/3g bowl (my usual dosage) brings me temporary release from my mild back and neck pain. As with many hybrids, a sativa-like head buzz ensued, followed by some slight, indica-like couch-locking, all over a 2-3 hour period. However, I shared a 2g blunt followed by a 2g double joint with two guys one night, and I was just gone. I had trouble walking back to my house (a five minute walk, mind you), then laid down on the driveway so I could trip some more, passed out and woke up two hours later, still f---ed up, and proceeded to trip quite a bit longer before ultimately falling asleep and waking up incredibly refreshed. tl;dr: mellow and heady with normal doses, but powerfully sedative (and quite fun) in higher doses. I would recommend it to regular smokers and to newbies alike.