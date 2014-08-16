XJ-13 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain XJ-13.
XJ-13 strain effects
Reported by 998 real people like you
XJ-13 strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
k........s
August 16, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
When I open the jar to smell this XJ-13 it's almost as if little angels carrying baskets of citrus fruits are swirling past me, while a single pine tree stands center of the jar filled with peppermints, all the while a clan of gnomes lay below harvesting honey from the bee hives atop the pine tree... You get the picture.
b........h
September 6, 2013
Euphoric
Uplifted
My absolute favorite strain on the planet in terms of coping with my anxiety and depression. Makes me uplifted, energetic, happy, creative, etc. Perfect for smoking with friends and for going out. I got this from my dealer before I had turned 18 and got my recommendation and now try to go to collectives that carry it so I can use it over and over again. I love this strain, it never gets old. Everyone needs to try it.
b........m
June 22, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
XJ is perfect for slaying your to-do list, especially when paired with some morning coffee. Anxiety-free focus with a sense of calm well-being. Soothes sore muscles without losing mental functionality. Yes. Today will be a good day.
s........m
September 13, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Great strain to put you in a happy, positive, uplifted mood. It cleared up my migraine in minutes and when I went to a party shortly after I felt outgoing and social. I've had problems with panic attacks on some strains but this was low key but awesome. No paranoid thoughts which was nice.
D........e
May 24, 2014
Creative
Giggly
Bought a quarter ounce of this about ten days ago, and in my experience with it, it's been pleasant, but not too strong, which was just what I needed. Big buds with very strong essences of citrus and pine, especially when freshly ground. After being in a place with only low mids available for months, this was what I got when I returned home, and it knocked me on my ass after a couple of bowls, but after repeated use, I re-acclimated to the strength and it's become more mellow. Overall, the effects have varied for me by dosage; a single, ~1/3g bowl (my usual dosage) brings me temporary release from my mild back and neck pain. As with many hybrids, a sativa-like head buzz ensued, followed by some slight, indica-like couch-locking, all over a 2-3 hour period. However, I shared a 2g blunt followed by a 2g double joint with two guys one night, and I was just gone. I had trouble walking back to my house (a five minute walk, mind you), then laid down on the driveway so I could trip some more, passed out and woke up two hours later, still f---ed up, and proceeded to trip quite a bit longer before ultimately falling asleep and waking up incredibly refreshed. tl;dr: mellow and heady with normal doses, but powerfully sedative (and quite fun) in higher doses. I would recommend it to regular smokers and to newbies alike.
C........r
March 19, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain is the bomb! The amount of euphoria felt from XJ-13 is unrivaled by any other strain that I have tried. I felt so happy and uplifted, the only negatives effects I felt were dry eyes and a dry mouth. This is a great strain to get completely and utterly stoned on, without any paranoia.
a........i
March 20, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Definitely a creeper. It started as a surge of awareness. I noticed more detail not in a paranoid way but in a ok I got a bit of advantage way. I was able to speak to business contacts with a little more confidence. Then mid convo with one it started to hit me heavy. Yes this herbal had me stop for a second and appreciate life. I mean I go through some pretty bad depression - Im Bipolar and my mom (who wasn't that old) just died from a cancer my grandpa has and I might ... yesh. So yeah the happy euphoria was welcome. And of course no mania because I'm relaxed. Very well rounded smoke that dips in and out. I didn't smoke any other strain and I promise I was high to semi high to semi sober to stoned for like 3-4 hours. And then I smoked again that night and after cleaning out my phone I fell to a great sleeep. music is an experience with this weed. you got to try it. but be aware of the sexy songs lol. only downside deep dry eyes and mouth.
s........8
August 14, 2016
Happy
Tingly
XJ-13 - wow, you have exceeded my expectations. This is the first strain that actually made me feel happy. It's not only enjoyable, it's downright cathartic and emotionally therapeutic. Initially gave me a burst of energy in the first couple minutes (which I don't want) but that was quickly replaced by the nicest body buzz i have ever experienced. I felt like a bubbly glass of champagne. The sweet spot of relaxation without anxiety, couch lock or munchies - exactly what I was looking for. I could get up if I wanted to, but I didn't have to. Add to that a spiritual element, which must come from its parent Jack Herer. The beauty of XJ-13 is that it keeps the spiritual side and removes the weird anxiety I got from Jack, and replaces it with the nice body buzz of G13. About 20 minutes in tears began to roll for no apparent reason. I wasn't sad, only felt a great emotional release, after which I just felt better in general.