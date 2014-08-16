HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
XJ-13
aka XJ13, XJ Thirteen
XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to XJ-13Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
XJ-13 strain effects
Reported by 998 real people like you
XJ-13 strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop XJ-13 products near you
Similar to XJ-13 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
XJ-13 strain reviews998
Read all reviews
k........s
August 16, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
b........h
September 6, 2013
Euphoric
Uplifted
b........m
June 22, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Strain spotlight
XJ-13 strain genetics
XJ-13 grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12