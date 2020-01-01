ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Y-Kiki

A euphoric sativa cultivar produced by Cookies Fam, Y-Kiki is a cross of Hawaiian and White Queen. Offering a sweet tropical flavor profile, this strain will send you into a focused state of cerebral bliss as you tackle whatever lies ahead. Expect a tangy citrus and pineapple terpene profile that’s smooth and creamy coming from rich green buds with loads of wispy orange pistils and amber trichomes.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
White Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
