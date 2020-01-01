A euphoric sativa cultivar produced by Cookies Fam, Y-Kiki is a cross of Hawaiian and White Queen. Offering a sweet tropical flavor profile, this strain will send you into a focused state of cerebral bliss as you tackle whatever lies ahead. Expect a tangy citrus and pineapple terpene profile that’s smooth and creamy coming from rich green buds with loads of wispy orange pistils and amber trichomes.
