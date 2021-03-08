Y Life reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Y Life.
Y Life effects
Show all
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 5 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Find Y Life nearby
Shop local