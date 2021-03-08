ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Y Life reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Y Life.

Y Life effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 5 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

