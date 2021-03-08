ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Y Life

4.0(2)
Uplifted
Relaxed
Hungry
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Strain Details

Y Life is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Y Life. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Y Life effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 5 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Y Life reviews2

Similar to Y Life near undefined

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabanoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight