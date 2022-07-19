Y2k Is it throwbacks train from alien labs consisting of Purple Urkel and Dossi planet as you can see Leafly has written above. Is crack cracking open the bottle you get a grape, candy, gassy aroma that is very pleasing and did take me back with thoughts of Outkast B.O.B Playing on the radio as I drove to the bar after work at Olive Garden in Kirkland Washington lol it’s a powerful powerful thing when a strain or a song or what not can take you back like that.. Anyway, three big bright green buds with one completely purple bud threw me off when I looked in the jar…I mean this bud did not look like it belonged there but I confirmed it was the same as we took the 1/8 to the head… Creamy thick smoke smooth deep Indica sedated narcotic affects hit hard and quick mostly what I would call a Indica high with a little bit of clarity and euphoria to this girl . She had legs and she ran with them as the high was fairly long lasting. Tthough hitting hard at first she is a bit less 💪 then used to from Alien Labs but other than that very enjoyable smoke that I would scoop up again. Deuces ✌🏽