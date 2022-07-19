Y2K reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Y2K.
Y2K strain effects
Y2K strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Y2K reviews
E........3
July 19, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I picked up 3.5 grams of Y2K (Alien Labs) and tried it last night. The smell is fantastic and it looks beautiful, with large, dense green and purple nugs coated with endless trichomes. I packed a small bowl of the ~34% THC nugs in my personal-sized water pipe and took three hits. I immediately felt it come on, and once the effect fully kicked in I was in an awesome headspace. It was a very sedating, comforting, narcotic-type high with a mild but pronounced mental effect. I was focused and relaxed and honestly just very, very happy. Emotionally I felt connected and euphoric. I think this was one of the best experiences I have had with cannabis and I highly recommend this strain for the effects I described.
P........s
September 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Smoked a few bowls of this. During the day it keeps me focused and attentive, like I want to do this. Hell, I'm high off it as I write this. After dark this helped me ease into a documentary, which then put me straight to sleep 🥴... definitely not an unwelcome nap! Woke up the next morning ready for more. Four stars, munchies hit like an invisible semi truck....
L........1
July 2, 2022
Y2k Is it throwbacks train from alien labs consisting of Purple Urkel and Dossi planet as you can see Leafly has written above. Is crack cracking open the bottle you get a grape, candy, gassy aroma that is very pleasing and did take me back with thoughts of Outkast B.O.B Playing on the radio as I drove to the bar after work at Olive Garden in Kirkland Washington lol it’s a powerful powerful thing when a strain or a song or what not can take you back like that.. Anyway, three big bright green buds with one completely purple bud threw me off when I looked in the jar…I mean this bud did not look like it belonged there but I confirmed it was the same as we took the 1/8 to the head… Creamy thick smoke smooth deep Indica sedated narcotic affects hit hard and quick mostly what I would call a Indica high with a little bit of clarity and euphoria to this girl . She had legs and she ran with them as the high was fairly long lasting. Tthough hitting hard at first she is a bit less 💪 then used to from Alien Labs but other than that very enjoyable smoke that I would scoop up again. Deuces ✌🏽
m........s
November 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Velvety smooth with a nice berry taste and smell. Just pure grape, while its origins stay true to the munchies and cotton mouth of the beautiful purple genes. I love it, it gives me a head calm while making me feel weightless, so its a fantastic choice for pain. Careful, its easy to smoke so much of it. I could smoke two bowls without coughing once. It'll couch-lock you, whatever you do...close your eyes. Try to talk about something intellectual or deep and hilariously fail.
o........4
May 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Such a great experience been in and out of buying different brands just trying to find the right one for my anxious mind and racing thoughts, after smoking this strain I can say was very surprised and usually don’t go back to buy the same strain but would 100 percent buy this anytime, works well anytime of day and puts you in the headspace you’re looking for
1........g
September 23, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
🛸👽Take Me To Your Leader👽🛸 Alien Labs takes us back to 1999/2000 with Y2K & this Indica Dominate Hybrid with a THC level of 30.84% caused me to crash. Darker green buds with plum undertones & trichomes that covered the buds of my eighth. 💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 💨
J........i
September 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I didn't know this strain was rare as an Alien Labs lover. Y2K is a strong and perfect hybrid. Few strains balance the anti-anxiety effects and calmness of indica with the rush and euphoria of sativa. EXTREMELY Purple nugs, Y2K is a throwback to the 2000s "Purpp" of Southwest California. An aroma similar to GDP, and a unique buzz as all custom AL strains, Y2K is one of the best strains I know.
e........1
November 29, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
i say this about every new strain i try but i truly believe this is my new favorite strain my face feels like what drinking mcdonalds sprite feels like. i feel so tingly. she's so perfect 🖤