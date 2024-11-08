Y2K
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Y2K
Y2K
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Euphoric
Grape
Berry
Violet
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Y2K effects are mostly calming.
Y2K potency is higher THC than average.
Y2K is a 2022 cannabis strain from top flower brand Alien Labs that celebrates the year 2000-era purple strains of the Bay Area, California. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022. To make Y2K, Alien Labs found a superb Purple Urkle S1 from breeder CSI Humboldt, and crossed it to Alien Labs' Planet Dosi. Alien Labs selected exclusively for the artificial grape terpene and indica-style power. Y2K is a Leafly Strain of Summer 2022.
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Y2K strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
m........s
November 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Velvety smooth with a nice berry taste and smell. Just pure grape, while its origins stay true to the munchies and cotton mouth of the beautiful purple genes. I love it, it gives me a head calm while making me feel weightless, so its a fantastic choice for pain. Careful, its easy to smoke so much of it. I could smoke two bowls without coughing once. It'll couch-lock you, whatever you do...close your eyes. Try to talk about something intellectual or deep and hilariously fail.
e........1
November 29, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
i say this about every new strain i try but i truly believe this is my new favorite strain my face feels like what drinking mcdonalds sprite feels like. i feel so tingly. she's so perfect 🖤
b........y
May 17, 2024
Beautiful purple strain 💜