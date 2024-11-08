Velvety smooth with a nice berry taste and smell. Just pure grape, while its origins stay true to the munchies and cotton mouth of the beautiful purple genes. I love it, it gives me a head calm while making me feel weightless, so its a fantastic choice for pain. Careful, its easy to smoke so much of it. I could smoke two bowls without coughing once. It'll couch-lock you, whatever you do...close your eyes. Try to talk about something intellectual or deep and hilariously fail.