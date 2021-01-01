Loading…

Yellow Zushi

Hybrid
Picture of Yellow Zushi
stock photo similar to yellow zushi
calmingenergizing
flavor & aroma
flowery
top effect
sleepy

Yellow Zushi is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Yellow Zushi - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

 

Yellow Zushi effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Yellow Zushi reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
20% of people taste the flavor flowery
Pepper
20% of people taste the flavor pepper
Pine
20% of people taste the flavor pine

Yellow Zushi reviews6

write a review
