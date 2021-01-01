Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Yellow Zushi
  5. Yellow Zushi Reviews

Yellow Zushi reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yellow Zushi.

Yellow Zushi effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 16 effects
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
60% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
20% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth

