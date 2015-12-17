ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Yoda OG
  • Leafly flower of Yoda OG

Indica

Yoda OG

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 329 reviews

Yoda OG

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1573 reported effects from 214 people
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Happy 37%
Hungry 26%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 2%

Reviews

329

Show all

Avatar for MurfDog19
Member since 2015
Several times over the years, I've obtained a strain of cannabis that I considered my favorite. Back then, I was told the strain was OG Kush. I've gotten OG Kush many times since then, but it was never the same as what I had remembered. I've purchased Yoda OG twice over the past several months. This...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for droopydrawers
Member since 2012
Booooom shakalaka! Hits heavy like Babe Ruth in his prime using an aluminum bat and drinkin' some of that A-Rod juice. Couch lock inevitable, but not necessarily snoozy. Let mellow marshmallows surround your buttery thoughts. Try Yoda you should.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for casparproject
Member since 2016
Very effective pain relief. Three lungs of vapour and I can feel the knots in my back loosening up, and the pain subsiding. The aroma is very strong with this one. Earthy and woody, it will fill your car with that trademark OG Kush dank on your way home from the dispensary. I was very surprised ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Hawaiiangrower808
Member since 2015
one of my personal favorite OG's and trust me I've grown A LOT OF OGs. for me I like my OGs but it's gotta be a hard hitting indica and this is one of them hard hitting ones. Yoda OG is great for sleep and just being lazy for the day. I always have either Tahoe OG or Yoda OG on me to smoke. the next...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for traffic
Member since 2013
Top notch medicine! Pain went away almost immediately, anxiety slipped away leaves my head aurora feeling relaxed and pressure free. I used this medicine both day time and nigh time. Mixed with some sativa it helps to settle that anxious feeling, this medicine is best in its own. Great night time me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More euphoricLeafly flower for Diamond OG
Diamond OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More popularLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More relaxing
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Yoda OG

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OGUser uploaded image of Yoda OG
more
photos
6 Star Wars Strains to Prepare You for ‘The Force Awakens’
6 Star Wars Strains to Prepare You for ‘The Force Awakens’