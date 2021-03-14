stock photo similar to Yuck Mouth
Yuck Mouth
Yuck Mouth is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO Cookies and Do-Si-Dos. This strain produces uplifting effects that are cerebral and buzzy. Consumers love that Yuck Mouth helps spark creativity and increase focus. Flavors featured in this strain are gassy and a little funky. Medical marijuana patients choose Yuck Mouth to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and muscle tension. Growers say this strain has an average flowering time of 10 weeks and offers a heavy yield. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Yuck Mouth, tell us more about this strain by leaving a review.
Yuck Mouth strain effects
Yuck Mouth strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Yuck Mouth strain reviews18
O........h
March 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
M........2
January 28, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
S........o
April 22, 2021
Focused
Talkative
Tingly