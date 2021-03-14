Yuck Mouth #4 by grassroots. 24.6%thca. These 2 strains complement each other very nicely. The appearance is cookies dominant with the GMO being slightly dominant. Dense clusters of amber trichomes on the buds underbelly. The smell is gassy, dank funk with the cookies flavor coming through a bit more in the taste. After the first hit you can feel this soothing euphoria take hold. Relaxing but doesn’t completely banish you to the couch. Perfect for some afternoon pain relief in moderate doses. You should be able to do your last tasks of the day with a big smile. Larger doses can definitely induce sleep. If your a cookies fan that prefers more of a OG/chem influence, this is for you.