Yuck Mouth reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yuck Mouth.
Yuck Mouth strain effects
Yuck Mouth strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Fatigue
O........h
March 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Yuck Mouth #4 by grassroots. 24.6%thca. These 2 strains complement each other very nicely. The appearance is cookies dominant with the GMO being slightly dominant. Dense clusters of amber trichomes on the buds underbelly. The smell is gassy, dank funk with the cookies flavor coming through a bit more in the taste. After the first hit you can feel this soothing euphoria take hold. Relaxing but doesn’t completely banish you to the couch. Perfect for some afternoon pain relief in moderate doses. You should be able to do your last tasks of the day with a big smile. Larger doses can definitely induce sleep. If your a cookies fan that prefers more of a OG/chem influence, this is for you.
M........2
January 28, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Drink some water with this one. I was looking for a strain for back pain. This is the shit you need. Took like a minute, I felt this just ooze down my spine. It just attacked the pain. Very nice.
S........o
April 22, 2021
Focused
Talkative
Tingly
Definitely lives up to the name...
d........0
December 9, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Great
J........9
December 20, 2024
Focused
The dab hit i got from this was powerful and delicious pine forward!
s........d
November 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
This strain sneaks up on you and the name is accurate.
j........u
January 18, 2023
Very relaxing but clear
e........s
January 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
My personal review is based on Yuck Mouth #9 by Grassroots from Ascend in PA. (Bong)Potent. 2nd rip I got the tingles. Keeps me focused but not tunnel vision focused. Has not made me sleepy nor couch locked, but you can relax with it. Good fun weekend strain. Would buy again I have parosmia so I am not even going to bother trying to describe the flavors or aroma but If you want to know, It was earthy to me.