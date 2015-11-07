ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Yummy
  4. Reviews

Yummy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yummy.

Effects

Show all

28 people reported 160 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 35%
Sleepy 35%
Euphoric 17%
Focused 17%
Stress 35%
Pain 28%
Inflammation 25%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

37

Avatar for michaelt
Member since 2016
smells amazing, clear headed while making my body feel relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Siccabrinne
Member since 2019
Nice for calming down and helps relieve muscle pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Johnnylee.jlee
Member since 2019
Found this strain on Leafly and I was able to find it. This is perfect for easing me into relaxation and sleep without feeling forced. I also feel as though I could float around the house cleaning for a bit, if needed. Great for relaxation, but fine for piddling around happily. A fine hybrid.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for D2thek
Member since 2019
I love love love this strain! I used to smoke a few years ago but after stopping due to personal reason I was ready to getting back to enjoying cannabis. For years I struggled with it everything made me paranoid and I no longer enjoyed the experience. After much research as trying many different str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for sourskittles
Member since 2017
Amazing taste and smell I've ever had for a strain. The high it gives you isn't anything special though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JeeH
Member since 2018
Good for: Beginner smokers &amp; the anxious Pros: Super mild, relaxing. Starts off in the body, but does get a bit psycho-active after about half an hour...leaves you relaxed &amp; happy. "High" lasts about 2 hours and then... Cons: I get a headache 2 hours after smoking. Taken at night I h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for kls6650
Member since 2018
One of my go to for pain relief. I mix it with Gsc or harlequin for best pain relief results
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mad_jer
Member since 2018
My all-time favorite. Perfect for relaxing a bit between getting home from work and cooking dinner...where you can take the edge off completely but still be able to function clearly. It's the best of every world and all I'd ever buy if given the choice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed