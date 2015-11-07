We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Found this strain on Leafly and I was able to find it. This is perfect for easing me into relaxation and sleep without feeling forced. I also feel as though I could float around the house cleaning for a bit, if needed. Great for relaxation, but fine for piddling around happily. A fine hybrid.
I love love love this strain! I used to smoke a few years ago but after stopping due to personal reason I was ready to getting back to enjoying cannabis. For years I struggled with it everything made me paranoid and I no longer enjoyed the experience. After much research as trying many different str...
Good for: Beginner smokers & the anxious
Pros: Super mild, relaxing. Starts off in the body, but does get a bit psycho-active after about half an hour...leaves you relaxed & happy. "High" lasts about 2 hours and then...
Cons: I get a headache 2 hours after smoking. Taken at night I h...
My all-time favorite. Perfect for relaxing a bit between getting home from work and cooking dinner...where you can take the edge off completely but still be able to function clearly. It's the best of every world and all I'd ever buy if given the choice.