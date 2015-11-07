Yummy is an indica-dominant hybrid that hails from Northern California where it was bred by combining Granddaddy Kush and White Dawg genetics. Its potent effects settle heavily throughout the body, and while your mind may feel relaxed, it won’t necessarily feel asleep. However, this strain is better paired with calm, meditative activities than focused, cognitive tasks as Yummy tends to blanket thoughts in a foggy tranquility. This high-THC strain can provide relief to a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, insomnia, nausea, depression, and appetite loss.
