  3. Yummy
Hybrid

4.4 39 reviews

Yummy

Yummy

Yummy is an indica-dominant hybrid that hails from Northern California where it was bred by combining Granddaddy Kush and White Dawg genetics. Its potent effects settle heavily throughout the body, and while your mind may feel relaxed, it won’t necessarily feel asleep. However, this strain is better paired with calm, meditative activities than focused, cognitive tasks as Yummy tends to blanket thoughts in a foggy tranquility. This high-THC strain can provide relief to a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, insomnia, nausea, depression, and appetite loss.

28 people reported 160 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 35%
Sleepy 35%
Euphoric 17%
Focused 17%
Stress 35%
Pain 28%
Inflammation 25%
Depression 21%
Anxiety 21%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
White Dawg
parent
Strain
Yummy

