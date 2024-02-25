Yuzu MAC reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yuzu MAC.
Yuzu MAC strain effects
Yuzu MAC strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Yuzu MAC reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Y........h
February 25, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Was a nice high. I have bad anxiety when cleaning. After hitting bowl a few times, was able to clean. Actually got alot accomplished.
m........6
November 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hits pretty heavy, but then gets you feeling great physically. I don’t remember the last time I felt my own body that well; all the aches and pains of time and injuries were just gone. I have never experienced a better strain for pain/soreness relief to accompany an ironically ethereal body high. Try it if you deal with body pain. It will open you up again.