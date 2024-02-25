stock photo similar to Yuzu MAC
Yuzu MAC
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Yuzu MAC effects are mostly energizing.
Yuzu MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Zkittlez and MAC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Yuzu MAC is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Yuzu MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Yuzu MAC’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yuzu MAC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Yuzu MACOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Yuzu MAC strain effects
Yuzu MAC strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Yuzu MAC products near you
Similar to Yuzu MAC near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Yuzu MAC strain reviews2
Read all reviews
Y........h
February 25, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
m........6
November 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused