Not much of a normal sativa or a sativa hybrid smoker, but I did enjoy the mellowness of this sativa hybrid. It was a good afternoon. Strain didn’t feel super super crazy high or super energetic. I just felt a calm focus flavor was not super pungent and not honestly that memorable but relatively smooth if you’re someone who normally gets anxious from sativa’s, this one might be one to try out as I am not experienced any anxiety or paranoia.

2 people found this helpful helpful report