Yuzu Sour reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yuzu Sour.
Yuzu Sour strain effects
Yuzu Sour strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
Yuzu Sour reviews
b........e
March 8, 2026
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Not much of a normal sativa or a sativa hybrid smoker, but I did enjoy the mellowness of this sativa hybrid. It was a good afternoon. Strain didn’t feel super super crazy high or super energetic. I just felt a calm focus flavor was not super pungent and not honestly that memorable but relatively smooth if you’re someone who normally gets anxious from sativa’s, this one might be one to try out as I am not experienced any anxiety or paranoia.
g........9
March 8, 2026
Creative
Tingly
Uplifted
Smooth intake with what I experienced as a mild cinnamon flavor upon exhale. I'm an indica lover so sativa dom hybes usually turn me away but I enjoyed this Long Lift from Swift Lifts pre-roll. Makes me a bit more open minded about hybrids outside my perceived comfort zone. 8/10, would smoke again
p........o
December 20, 2025
Name: “Infused Shake Yuzu Sour x Lemon Punk” Brand: “Tales & Travels by Revolution” Amount: 7g/0.25oz Form: Ground/Shake Happily polished off this bottle! Only gave it 4/5 stars because I wasn’t blown away to the point of making sure I hunt this strain down every time I go to the dispensary. But I would definitely buy it again!
b........n
October 27, 2025
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
It’s a pretty good strain, uplifting , smells good and good texture. Like a mid day type of Sunday vibe