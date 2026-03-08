Yuzu Sour
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Yuzu Sour
YuS
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Talkative
Pine
Citrus
Honey
Yuzu Sour effects are mostly energizing.
Yuzu Sour potency is higher THC than average.
Yuzu Sour is a cannabis strain with multiple genetic lines. Not to be confused with Yuzu Sour Auto by Tastebudz, the strain Yuzu Sour can be a complex mix of (Orange Sherbet x Oz Kush x Gastro Pop), or Sour Tangie x EZBake AF. The breeder of Yuzu Sour is unknown, so each version of Yuzu Sour has unique effects, plant characteristics, and aromatic and flavor notes. These can range from creative, happy effects to energizing, with a wide range of floral, citrus, and tropical flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Yuzu Sour, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Yuzu Sour strain effects
Yuzu Sour strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
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Yuzu Sour strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
b........e
March 8, 2026
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Not much of a normal sativa or a sativa hybrid smoker, but I did enjoy the mellowness of this sativa hybrid. It was a good afternoon. Strain didn’t feel super super crazy high or super energetic. I just felt a calm focus flavor was not super pungent and not honestly that memorable but relatively smooth if you’re someone who normally gets anxious from sativa’s, this one might be one to try out as I am not experienced any anxiety or paranoia.
g........9
March 8, 2026
Creative
Tingly
Uplifted
Smooth intake with what I experienced as a mild cinnamon flavor upon exhale. I'm an indica lover so sativa dom hybes usually turn me away but I enjoyed this Long Lift from Swift Lifts pre-roll. Makes me a bit more open minded about hybrids outside my perceived comfort zone. 8/10, would smoke again
p........o
December 20, 2025
Name: “Infused Shake Yuzu Sour x Lemon Punk” Brand: “Tales & Travels by Revolution” Amount: 7g/0.25oz Form: Ground/Shake Happily polished off this bottle! Only gave it 4/5 stars because I wasn’t blown away to the point of making sure I hunt this strain down every time I go to the dispensary. But I would definitely buy it again!