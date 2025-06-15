Z Face reviews
Z Face strain effects
Z Face strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........9
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice relaxing high
b........8
July 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Pretty good strain, very euphoric at first and you definitely get the munchies from it. About an hour in you get really sleepy and after that point you’re pretty much gone. Overall it’s nice tho. Definitely a good one if your trying to sleep good.