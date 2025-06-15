Z Face
Z Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Face Off OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Z Face is known for its balanced effects that provide both a cerebral uplift and a relaxing body high. With a THC content of around 20%, Z Face is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Z Face's effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and relaxed. These effects make it a great choice for social situations or artistic endeavors. Medical marijuana patients often choose Z Face when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Z Face features flavors like sweet berries, citrus, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its citrusy aroma and potential mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Z Face typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. This strain's unique combination of effects and flavors has garnered a strong following among cannabis enthusiasts who seek a well-rounded experience. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Z Face, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Z Face strain effects
Z Face strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
