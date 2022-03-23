Z3 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Z3.
Z3 strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Z3 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
A........0
March 23, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Lovely taste to this. I'm really fussy with hybrid and tbh thought this was a straight Indica. Lovely great big nugs of joy. I have ADHD along with a lot of other problems. I found this a tasty strain good for evening/nighttime smoke. Tastes like a candy but kicks like a mule.
m........r
December 27, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Has an incredibly fruity taste. Even when not really hungry before consumption I could eat so much. When we paid the waitress said that she couldn't believe we kept ordering over and over (Tapas). Tested it multiple days. Enhancing apetite very well. IMO also usable for Daytime/Evening consumption. 10/10 Strain. Keep the Seeds Stored in Norway Bunker for Future Generations.
D........7
April 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Love this strain, I live in Michigan, and got the strain from 710 Labs.... to be expected it was exceptional because of this companys reputation for Very Top Shelf.... all time top 10 for me!
l........s
September 18, 2023
Giggly
Happy
This review is relevant to smoking the Z3 strain: the high isn't too intense and made me slightly giggly for a relatively short amount of time. I enjoy it because your peak highness goes away noticeably and quickly providing for a good indicator for when you want to smoke again. Underrated strain.
f........4
November 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tried Z-33 for the first time. I'm an OG Smoker from the 70s. I found this strain to be uplifting Taste is earthy. Effect is similar to Presidential OG. It hits you in the face up front buzz . Which I love. No munchie effect. Dry mouth so have a drink available. This Strain was purchased from Rarestone.com Premium Delivery only everything is Top of Line servicing all South OC I have also tried and rated separately on on Leafy .Speaker Knockers. Dairy Milk. Yoda OG all extremely stoney vibrant Crystal buds. Thick bud
s........6
July 18, 2025
Aroused
Hungry
It’s a solid hybrid more so on the indica side, but leaving you completely slumped out. It has peppery undertones but it’s mostly sweet. Blueberry maybe? It does help with appetite as well, but not to the point where you’re starving.
S........r
March 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Great wake and bake. Had me super focused , creative and productive AF.