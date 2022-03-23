Tried Z-33 for the first time. I'm an OG Smoker from the 70s. I found this strain to be uplifting Taste is earthy. Effect is similar to Presidential OG. It hits you in the face up front buzz . Which I love. No munchie effect. Dry mouth so have a drink available. This Strain was purchased from Rarestone.com Premium Delivery only everything is Top of Line servicing all South OC I have also tried and rated separately on on Leafy .Speaker Knockers. Dairy Milk. Yoda OG all extremely stoney vibrant Crystal buds. Thick bud