I don't know what that one comments talking about saying it tastes like hay? I'm from Cali,we get the REAL THING from the REAL brand. I ain't NEVER taste nothing like this! It's like ...tart?! Reminds me of like a grapefruit and cherrys. Something like that,it's so TART I love it. Top 2 strains and I LOVE that it's also called zombie pie haha it adds to the flavor! Respect to the jungle boys!