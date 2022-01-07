Zack's Pie reviews
Zack's Pie strain effects
Zack's Pie strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
Zack's Pie reviews
s........6
January 7, 2022
A very gassy and consistent weed. It has a little diesel backdrop that compliments the more rustic cherry after tones. Doesn't go straight to the head either, more of a calming body high. Would def recommend.
s........r
August 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Fantastic strain. Acts real quick and hits HARD!!! For any advanced stoner beginner choker etc. THIS is the jam inside Zack’s Pie if you know what I mean. 😂 For me, at higher doses I did feel sleepy, but to the rest it can differ. The batch was from Jungle Boys in Ocala, FL. (A new Jungle Boys location)
a........2
August 4, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Very uplifting relaxing sensation, not for the beginner because it is a heavy hitter.
P........e
June 19, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Loved this definitely one to kick start your Sunday morning higher than a kite and very chatty great for feeling great
K........0
February 2, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is awesome if you need to relax and take a nap. It smells a bit gassy and sweet and is an easy smoke. The initial high was calming and then slipped into a very chill body high. After a while I was out cold. I didn’t wake up in a fog but had a pretty restful sleep.
c........9
May 31, 2024
Dry mouth
Headache
This strain isn’t sweet at all. This shit tasted like hay. Looked good tho so beware
G........r
July 25, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Actually picked up a quarter of Zack’s Pie x Jungle Cake which turns the name into Zack’s Cake. I got mine at around 32% THC with 0.29% THCA for a total of 32.68%. I got it in select grind form so it’s finely ground, Perfect to just add into anything you need.
e........9
August 2, 2024
Talkative
I don't know what that one comments talking about saying it tastes like hay? I'm from Cali,we get the REAL THING from the REAL brand. I ain't NEVER taste nothing like this! It's like ...tart?! Reminds me of like a grapefruit and cherrys. Something like that,it's so TART I love it. Top 2 strains and I LOVE that it's also called zombie pie haha it adds to the flavor! Respect to the jungle boys!