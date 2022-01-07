Zack's Pie
aka Zack Pie, Zombie Pie, Zacks Pie
Zack’s Pie, also called Zombie Pie or Zacks Pie, is a hybrid weed strain with strong indica attributes made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Buds are dense and trichome-rich with the same mix of green and purple seen in both parent strains. The effects of the Zack's pie strain are believed to be initially euphoric, eventually mellowing out into a strong relaxing body high. Reviewers on Leafly say Zacks Pie makes them feel focused and energized. Zack’s Pie has 26% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, for a nose that layers doughy, sweet notes with gas accents; it comes through sweet and a little earthy on the smoke. Medical marijuana patients choose Zack’s Pie to relieve symptoms of insomnia, pain and asthma. The original breeder of Zack’s Pie is Jungle Boys.
Zack's Pie strain effects
Zack's Pie strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with PTSD
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
