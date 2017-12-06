ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Zamaldelica by Ace Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain from La Reunion Island near Madagascar. It is a cross of Zamal and Golden Tiger, and is famous for its heady, psychedelic effects and powerful physical vigor. The bright, spear-like colas are wrapped in red hairs and express a unique aroma of sweet carrot, mango, and citrus. This strain’s powerful mental effects leave the mind soaring and could overwhelm the uninitiated sativa consumer. Zamaldelica has an extended flowering period of approximately 11 to 14 weeks. 

 

Avatar for Howefarms
Member since 2017
Poly characteristics(full range of traits in all configurations), mango, carrot, sweet or sour, lemon oil wood, rotten mango with incense - average 1 1/2-2 1/2 inches veg internodal, 2 1/2-3 1/2 inches in flower, some fence post out and others want to run laterals for days, and beg to be netted,you ...
EnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Sparklepizza
Member since 2016
I'm definitely very high, but it's a mixed bag-- I'm not sure I'm focused enough to do anything with this creative energy, and although it's a pleasant experience, I can't tell yet if this incredibly relaxed but awake feeling is going to tip over into a pillowy-soft, luxurious snooze or a need to lo...
CreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for sechax0r
Member since 2017
Hit this carefully! I used this strain in a vape. I am always looking for a good Sativa. One puff was fine. Three puffs laid me out for a 4-hour nap. I would say this strain is for experts and heavy hitters only.
Sleepy
Avatar for NotANoob87
Member since 2019
Iv been smoking cannabis for over half my life. And it’s rare to find a strain that really piques my interest. I’m kind of jaded having lived across the street from The Love Shack in San Francisco and then moving rite down the street from Harbor Side Oakland. Iv had A Lot of really good weed in my t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
