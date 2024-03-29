Zangria reviews
Zangria strain effects
r........g
March 29, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I usually don’t go for lower THC buds but this strain hit me like a train. I was very surprised by the high once it hit. Highly recommend this strain.
k........5
June 10, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
A very citrusy/ lemony taste with amazing terp notes
G........0
June 6, 2024
This strain was bred by Fiya Farmer not Wizard Trees. This is my favorite strain since the first time I tried it from Doja Pak in 2021. The smell and taste is unlike any other strain Ive tried. The last batch I got from Preferred Gardens was so good also. Fiya is on a legendary flavor making run right now. Cant wait to try Fun Dip and Zmokers Club next.
m........x
August 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!! Tried Elyxr’s Zangria. Very dreamy yet still energetic. Great for doing chores without feeling bored. Anxiety melts away.
p........p
June 29, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love this strain so much, very aromatic and a smooth flavour that packs a punch. purchased in patong for around 25 aud a gram, but well worth it as I went back and bought more over all the other strains they had
d........r
October 28, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
this strain is good, had to wait till I sobered up to write this. I'd recommend after a nice day of work. go take a shower and smoke some of this much deserved bud. it will leave you peaceful and possibly couch locked so be prepared for that! have fun stoners and be safe.
g........x
Today
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Me and my friend smoked it on separate occasions, and we have both found this strain to make you extremely aroused. Not only that, but it also makes the smoker very relaxed. 😎
t........k
November 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoked in a bubbler and joint. Intake is pleasant enough to the palatte but the smoke and high is featherweight. Not on the same level of smoke as Biscotti, Cereal Milk, White Truffle. This is def a personal pack bc my friends would clown me if I brought this mediocrity to the session. Zangria is to weed what barefoot is to wine. Never again.