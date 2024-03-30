Zawtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zawtz.

write a review

Zawtz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Zawtz strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Inflammation
    14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress

Zawtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
March 30, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I'm a daily smoker with high tolerance. The ZAWTZ flower that I purchased was a whopping 38%THC, and is by far the strongest weed I've ever smoked! It's a quick hitter that continues to build to a very intense, long lasting high that transitions to a deep sedation! It was good for my arthritis pain, and for my insomnia! I don't know if the same strain, at a lower THC value, would change my review, but this is my new favorite by far!
4 people found this helpful
June 2, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Delicious, very good relaxed high, numbs the brain, each toke has a different flavor, I would buy again.
3 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
I tried writing a review, but I was so high. I forgor to finish it. 10/10 strain locks you and keeps you focused and uplifted also I smoked this and it magically helped with my allergies.
3 people found this helpful
July 14, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I have a high tolerance & the bud tender at triple m suggested this & its been my favorite to date . It helps with my arthritis, my headaches, and it helps with my allergies❤️
1 person found this helpful
March 16, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dizzy
Loading...Dry eyes
Definitely a potent strain. Unfortunately, it gave me severe migraines. Only strain I know that does it.

Buy strains with similar effects to Zawtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...