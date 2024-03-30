Zawtz reviews
Zawtz strain effects
Zawtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
c........y
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I'm a daily smoker with high tolerance. The ZAWTZ flower that I purchased was a whopping 38%THC, and is by far the strongest weed I've ever smoked! It's a quick hitter that continues to build to a very intense, long lasting high that transitions to a deep sedation! It was good for my arthritis pain, and for my insomnia! I don't know if the same strain, at a lower THC value, would change my review, but this is my new favorite by far!
D........u
June 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Delicious, very good relaxed high, numbs the brain, each toke has a different flavor, I would buy again.
p........6
April 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I tried writing a review, but I was so high. I forgor to finish it. 10/10 strain locks you and keeps you focused and uplifted also I smoked this and it magically helped with my allergies.
h........s
July 14, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have a high tolerance & the bud tender at triple m suggested this & its been my favorite to date . It helps with my arthritis, my headaches, and it helps with my allergies❤️
M........1
March 16, 2024
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry eyes
Definitely a potent strain. Unfortunately, it gave me severe migraines. Only strain I know that does it.