I'm a daily smoker with high tolerance. The ZAWTZ flower that I purchased was a whopping 38%THC, and is by far the strongest weed I've ever smoked! It's a quick hitter that continues to build to a very intense, long lasting high that transitions to a deep sedation! It was good for my arthritis pain, and for my insomnia! I don't know if the same strain, at a lower THC value, would change my review, but this is my new favorite by far!