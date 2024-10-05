I love this strain, out of my experience with sativa and indica, I feel like this definitely blends the best parts of both (depending on who you ask). I'm usually very rigid, tense, and anxious when I'm not under the influence of anything, and Zealousy definitely helps to relax. No matter how stressed you might be, it will bring you to such a high that you'll feel as if you could float. It also rids me of social anxiety, an effect I often find in sativa. I would definitely hit this if you ever want to become very sage-like and be the most chill version of you presentable.