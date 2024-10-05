Zealousy reviews
s........2
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Had to update the rating since I put 5 stars, and it came out 4. With these nug's being so sticky and how slow they burn down to white ash, the highest testing terp profile at 5.98% and 27.8% THCa,and the uniqueness of the terps themselves were far different from the hundreds of different strains with the same terp profile, this strain really stood out for me.
S........o
February 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
Smells good and smokes good! The flower I got was a dark green almost brown color, airy, fluffy and sticky. It smells fruity and gives off a nice indica-hybrid feel.
m........4
April 27, 2024
Happy
I’m very stoned from my edibles not this weed !
n........2
September 26, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain, out of my experience with sativa and indica, I feel like this definitely blends the best parts of both (depending on who you ask). I'm usually very rigid, tense, and anxious when I'm not under the influence of anything, and Zealousy definitely helps to relax. No matter how stressed you might be, it will bring you to such a high that you'll feel as if you could float. It also rids me of social anxiety, an effect I often find in sativa. I would definitely hit this if you ever want to become very sage-like and be the most chill version of you presentable.
t........7
March 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Zeriously good clean feeling. Hyper focused ready for whatever.
f........0
March 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
I got this strain to help with sleep and pain. This definitely relaxed me but for me it didn't help with my pain which includes joint, muscle and nerve pain. It didn't make me sleepy but did slow down my thoughts a little bit. it might help others with sleep. I didn't regret purchasing!