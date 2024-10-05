stock photo similar to Zealousy
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Zealousy
Zealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Zoap. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zealousy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Nasha Genetics, the average price of Zealousy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zealousy strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Zealousy strain reviews
October 5, 2024
October 5, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
S........o
February 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Sleepy
April 27, 2024
April 27, 2024
Happy