Zereal reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zereal.
Zereal strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Zereal strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 7% of people say it helps with Cramps
s........5
November 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is very unique my first encounter was with the indoor flower of this strain smells like a fruity bowl of cereal no joke and the taste was amazing I could choose this as apermanent flower choice if I was to choose out of all the strains out there this is the one I'd go to
s........y
March 21, 2024
Focused
Happy
This is a really nicely balanced hybrid whose high reminds me a bit of the Jack Herer buzz. It lulls the crazy back to sleep for awhile! 😜✌️Nice earthy smell with pine and lemon on top. No couch lock so if you want that body stone, maybe skip this or smoke a whole bunch
y........8
November 10, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Sweet tasting bud with a hint of menthol
s........3
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Nice full body high well in my experience
d........6
December 22, 2023
Smells good taste good smoke good 💯
s........h
February 12, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Beautiful flower, dense nugs and pretty, great scent and flavor. Top notch!
j........n
July 3, 2024
Euphoric
Talkative
Lovely fruity aroma taste and smell. The bud falls apart and is so fragile. The high had me zonked, half asleep at my computer. Numb as hell and zooming through space. 5/5
T........y
July 6, 2024
Euphoric
Sleepy
I rippped Zerealz out of a bong and I was pleasantly surprised, I have a pretty high tolerance but when it comes to weed like this I don’t it only took about 4 big rips to be taken to another astral plane and it put me to sleep which is always nice after a long day