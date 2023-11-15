stock photo similar to Zereal
Hybrid

Zereal

aka Zerealz

Zereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zereal is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Zereal typically ranges from $15-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Zereal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zereal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Zereal strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Zereal strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    23% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
  • Cramps
    7% of people say it helps with Cramps
Zereal strain reviews15

November 15, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is very unique my first encounter was with the indoor flower of this strain smells like a fruity bowl of cereal no joke and the taste was amazing I could choose this as apermanent flower choice if I was to choose out of all the strains out there this is the one I'd go to
March 21, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
This is a really nicely balanced hybrid whose high reminds me a bit of the Jack Herer buzz. It lulls the crazy back to sleep for awhile! 😜✌️Nice earthy smell with pine and lemon on top. No couch lock so if you want that body stone, maybe skip this or smoke a whole bunch
December 16, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Nice full body high well in my experience
