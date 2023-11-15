stock photo similar to Zereal
Zereal
aka Zerealz
Zereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zereal is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Zereal typically ranges from $15-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Zereal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zereal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zereal strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Zereal strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 7% of people say it helps with Cramps
Zereal strain reviews15
s........5
November 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
s........y
March 21, 2024
Focused
Happy
s........3
December 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry