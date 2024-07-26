ZEV reviews
ZEV reviews
B........1
July 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very relaxing strain made from 2 really good indicas. Gush Mints and Purple Kush are both phenomenal and this hybrid is really good as well. Not sure about this one being listed as 60% sativa it def feels indica dominant. Great for munchies, movies/tv and sleep.
N........o
October 20, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Tingly
This is gas
m........0
November 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'm not much on this strain I don't like weed that puts you to sleep but if that's what you like you will enjoy it... I'm more of a sativa guy dont like any thing that puts me to sleep... As far as the taste it's every yummy tasting almost like tree fruit & peppery... They say it's 60% sativa & 40% indica 22% thc this is not for me
0........e
June 8, 2024
Relaxed
Relaxed
s........9
December 22, 2023
Headache
It smells awful, really, but tastes all right. Only "bad" thing is my heart will race for literally no reason here and there while on it, not just after a hit either. But decent high, helps with ADHD so I can focus on work and be more productive.