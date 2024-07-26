ZEV
ZEV is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between SR-71 Purple Kush and Gush Mints. ZEV is a captivating hybrid known for its delightful flavors and well-rounded effects. ZEV typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it a well-balanced choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that ZEV effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy, providing an enjoyable and mood-enhancing experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose ZEV when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain, as it can offer mental relief and relaxation. Bred by Purple City Genetics, ZEV features flavors like sweet tropical fruits, citrus zest, and undertones of floral notes, creating a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-lifting effects. The average price of ZEV typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. ZEV is a versatile and mood-enhancing hybrid strain that captures the essence of tropical sweetness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed ZEV, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to ZEVOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
ZEV strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop ZEV products near you
Similar to ZEV near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—