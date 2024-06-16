Zhirley Temple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zhirley Temple.

write a review

Zhirley Temple strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Focused

Zhirley Temple strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain

Zhirley Temple reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 16, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Uplifted
Nice calming and relaxing. Takes the edge off in social situations. Cherry aftertaste.
2 people found this helpful
March 19, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Smoked a 0.2g roll at 2pm after work. Tastes of black pepper with a flowery back. The afterburn whiff is strong and piney. It hit quickly as I was about to bong the roach but never got to it. I've been on the couch for over an hour just playing on my phone. No ambition or desire to move. Not a wake-and-bake choice, it is better for end of day enjoyment.
2 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Great strain, had a D8 version that sucked and wasn't thinking I'd like this, but damn, it knocks you onto the couch. Your body feels so good off of it. Music sounds amazing and everything is more enjoyable.

Buy strains with similar effects to Zhirley Temple

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...