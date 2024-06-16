Zhirley Temple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zhirley Temple.
e........a
June 16, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
Nice calming and relaxing. Takes the edge off in social situations. Cherry aftertaste.
w........a
March 19, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Smoked a 0.2g roll at 2pm after work. Tastes of black pepper with a flowery back. The afterburn whiff is strong and piney. It hit quickly as I was about to bong the roach but never got to it. I've been on the couch for over an hour just playing on my phone. No ambition or desire to move. Not a wake-and-bake choice, it is better for end of day enjoyment.
f........3
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Great strain, had a D8 version that sucked and wasn't thinking I'd like this, but damn, it knocks you onto the couch. Your body feels so good off of it. Music sounds amazing and everything is more enjoyable.