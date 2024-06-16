Smoked a 0.2g roll at 2pm after work. Tastes of black pepper with a flowery back. The afterburn whiff is strong and piney. It hit quickly as I was about to bong the roach but never got to it. I've been on the couch for over an hour just playing on my phone. No ambition or desire to move. Not a wake-and-bake choice, it is better for end of day enjoyment.