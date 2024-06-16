stock photo similar to Zhirley Temple
IndicaTHC 25.5%CBD

Zhirley Temple

  • Zhirley Temple effects are mostly calming.

    Zhirley Temple potency is higher THC than average.

Zhirley Temple is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Zkittles x Animal Cookies and . Zhirley Temple is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Zhirley Temple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zhirley Temple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zhirley Temple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Zhirley Temple strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Focused

Zhirley Temple strain helps with

  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Zhirley Temple strain reviews6

June 16, 2024
Nice calming and relaxing. Takes the edge off in social situations. Cherry aftertaste.
March 19, 2024
Smoked a 0.2g roll at 2pm after work. Tastes of black pepper with a flowery back. The afterburn whiff is strong and piney. It hit quickly as I was about to bong the roach but never got to it. I've been on the couch for over an hour just playing on my phone. No ambition or desire to move. Not a wake-and-bake choice, it is better for end of day enjoyment.
Yesterday
Great strain, had a D8 version that sucked and wasn't thinking I'd like this, but damn, it knocks you onto the couch. Your body feels so good off of it. Music sounds amazing and everything is more enjoyable.
Zhirley Temple strain genetics

Strain parent
Ppu
Purple Punch
parent
Zhirley Temple
ZT
Zhirley Temple