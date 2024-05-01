Znackz reviews
Znackz strain effects
c........0
May 1, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
The batch I had tested at around 30% THC. It's hard to tell if numbers are fudged but this is among some of the most potent flower I have ever indulged in to date. It cuts through your tolerance for sure. Taste and smell right away is candy fuel. The gelato comes through on the inhale. I feel like you get some burnt rubber too. Hard to describe...its quite robust. It's honestly a shame if you have to combust this and I would recommend dry herb vaping it if you can. Effects are indica leaning and just make you zone out. I would say this is great for anxiety if you are someone who is used to THC. It's potency might throw you off if you are new to it, in all honestly. It smacks you in the face and radiates to the body and leaves you with buzzing feelings for a long while. I would definitely recommend this cultivar if you can get it.
b........r
October 31, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Grown by preferred gardens, my batch was tested at 27% thc if anyone cares. Taste was not as profound as the smell, but bag appeal and nose was on point. Cured perfect as well. Dense bright green and purple frosty nugs
d........p
Today
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Very potent yet super terpy all at the same time. Perfect personal smoke before bed.
S........5
November 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
You can definitely tell your smoking znacks with a candy, flower flavor with a gassy exhale and a crisp finish.
t........2
March 29, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Has a deep earthy hit with feelings of immediate euphoria and relaxation. Has the potential to help with mood swings, paranoia and anxiety.
s........y
March 15, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Citrus gas og taste and a hint of candy cookies and cream. Just roll a fat one like my cussin mike say
D........o
August 26, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Absolutely fantastic experience, smooth, flavorful, just damn, so good. 29.96% THC 4% terpes
a........2
June 14, 2024
Solid. 4th J of the day and thus still has me feeling nice, although this is my 1st indica of the day, and im feeling nice and heavy behind the eyes but not overwhelming heaviness. Feeling calm and relaxed with a touch of mental energy. Senses slightly amplified. Solid late afternoon/early evening regular for me. Appearance was great, smell was dank, not super Dank but not muted. Purchased from The Flowery in Miami