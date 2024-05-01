The batch I had tested at around 30% THC. It's hard to tell if numbers are fudged but this is among some of the most potent flower I have ever indulged in to date. It cuts through your tolerance for sure. Taste and smell right away is candy fuel. The gelato comes through on the inhale. I feel like you get some burnt rubber too. Hard to describe...its quite robust. It's honestly a shame if you have to combust this and I would recommend dry herb vaping it if you can. Effects are indica leaning and just make you zone out. I would say this is great for anxiety if you are someone who is used to THC. It's potency might throw you off if you are new to it, in all honestly. It smacks you in the face and radiates to the body and leaves you with buzzing feelings for a long while. I would definitely recommend this cultivar if you can get it.