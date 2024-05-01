stock photo similar to Znackz
Hybrid

Znackz

Znackz is a modern cannabis strain made up of Chauffeur x Runtz, bred by Uncle Dad Vibes and selected by Preferred Gardens. Chauffeur is a cross of Z x Sundae Driver x Wedding Cake, so it's no wonder it's such a popular strain. We're still learning more about Znackz, which is getting really big in Florida. Leave a review.

Znackz strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Znackz strain helps with

  • Depression
    44% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Znackz strain reviews9

May 1, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
The batch I had tested at around 30% THC. It's hard to tell if numbers are fudged but this is among some of the most potent flower I have ever indulged in to date. It cuts through your tolerance for sure. Taste and smell right away is candy fuel. The gelato comes through on the inhale. I feel like you get some burnt rubber too. Hard to describe...its quite robust. It's honestly a shame if you have to combust this and I would recommend dry herb vaping it if you can. Effects are indica leaning and just make you zone out. I would say this is great for anxiety if you are someone who is used to THC. It's potency might throw you off if you are new to it, in all honestly. It smacks you in the face and radiates to the body and leaves you with buzzing feelings for a long while. I would definitely recommend this cultivar if you can get it.
October 31, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Grown by preferred gardens, my batch was tested at 27% thc if anyone cares. Taste was not as profound as the smell, but bag appeal and nose was on point. Cured perfect as well. Dense bright green and purple frosty nugs
Today
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Very potent yet super terpy all at the same time. Perfect personal smoke before bed.
