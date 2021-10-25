Zoap reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zoap.
C........0
October 25, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Definitely a head high, more head than body but definitely a mix of the two at the same time. I'd say on a ratio probably like 70/30 (head high>body high) but it reminds me of old school properly grown bud. It's terpy but it's not overpowering, it almost reminds me of a softer sweeter sour diesel mixed with blue dreams honestly. The taste nearly matches the name, it does have a slight taste of soap almost if you think about it, but overall it's clean, smooth and doesn't hit you too fast or too slow. Its also a mix of saliva as well, you're not just stuck, you actually have interest in going and doing things unlike most indica hybrids, in my opinion, definitely a great strain overall. Be advised first timers, be careful. Try strawberry cough if you're a newcomer or something similar. Not sure on the percentage but I'd say about 28% roughly, considering I took about a half gram snap out of my bong, it hit me harder than most, even my gorilla glue so kudos to this strain. I tend to stick to the of strains as the newer ones still have some perfecting to do but this strain is beautiful, strongly recommended, I stayed away from it for about 3 days at the dispensary until today. First time trying it, highly recommended, hoping to get a lot more of this. Feels almost like a laid back super lemon haze
M........1
September 8, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
The zoap I had was by doja pack, deep east and wizard trees this shit is straight fire the smells coming of this bad boi is insane. It’s a mix of pink guava #16 x rainbow sherb V2 and F2 pheno 21 it’s also won two awards this year so it’s confirmed as one of the best
M........1
October 8, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
One of the nicest strains if not they nicest strain to hit Europe pink guava and rainbow sherb cross make for a kinda chemical perfume smell and a taste that sticks to your mouth again similar to actual soap with a floral hint lol you gotta try it to understand 10/10 top shelf weed I’m loving it right now.
J........i
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
A beautiful daytime indica-dominant. Zoap is a stellar strain with an amazing odor and trichrome covered orange nugs, this strain has quality. It gives a very balanced psychoactive effect both in body and mind. It is a very zen strain but allows awareness that makes it very introspective and euphoric. A new top strain for me. what the hell kind of name is Zoap, anyway?
m........s
September 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Holy moly, y'all. I think this is my first review, inspired by this delightful new-to-me strain. And INSPIRED is definitely the right word here, because I've got creative ideas popping up in my tired brain left and right, AND I'm feeling the energy to do something about some of them! I've been dealing with the utter B.S. of lingering covid-induced depression AND *%!@#%$*&!!! perimenopausal hormonal madness, and a few hits of Zoap liquid live resin (Buddies brand, DVP form-factor) currently has me feeling more chipper than I've felt any time in the past couple weeks (which feels like forever in my current crazytown mode). I'm planning to use this lovely mental boost get a bit of "useful" work done and then spend my Saturday afternoon in creative pursuits! The flavor/smell of this one really is remini"scent" of soap, in a pleasant way. I have a fun all-over body "fuzzy" feeling, and my little fan blowing on me feels really neat. So definitely heightened senses for me. I'm feeling kind of munchy, but I haven't eaten anything yet today, so take that effect with a grain of whatever you like. I'm being very chatty with online friends and the pharmacist I called about my anti-crazytown meds, which is a little more social than I usually am. Mostly, I'm NOT feeling the general anxiety and fatigue I've been feeling for quite a while. And that, my cohorts, is a gift I will gladly accept any day or night, from any strain! Oh, I should mention that I have a bitch of a tolerance. So the fact that this strain is having a noticable effect on me means it may not be great for folks with less experience and/or lower tolerances. Make good choices, and don't do anything I used to do. ;)
r........9
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is amazing. The taste of Zoap has the same energy as spring does. It tastes like spring. Effects come on rapidly, giving a full body tingle and cerebral rush of euphoric bliss. This strain has incredible properties and a trrpene profile that is only comparable to superboof. Uplifted, creative, excited, giggly, talkative, feeling like a teenager, pain free, these are some of the things you can expect to enjoy with Zoap. It may smell off putting at first, somewhat astringent even. However, give it a chance and that falls away and is replaced with tropical fruit and gas. I LOVE THIS STRAIN. ❤️
p........y
June 24, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
I've been going through a lot mentally around Father’s Day, and when I visited Coastal in Concord, CA, I wasn't planning on buying Zoap. My heart was set on something else, but I decided to ask the budtender, Brandon, about the sales. Brandon must have sensed it had been rough for me because he recommended Zoap by Heavy Hitters, and it turned out to be exactly what I needed. This strain worked wonders to help me calm down. Brandon, you truly saved my life, this shit calmed me the hell down with like three hits.
c........5
March 22, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Grab this one up with no questions asked!! The buds are covered in frost, deep hues of purple and violet!! The bag appeal is 10/10! The aroma reminds me of Dove grapefruit body wash, very clean 🧼 smell like the buds took a bubble bath 🛀! The smoke is smooth as glass, easy on the lungs!! The taste reminds me of skittles and gas ⛽️ infused with organic apricots and a hint of Grapefruit on the back end. A truly incredible strain, highly recommend for the true connoisseur!!