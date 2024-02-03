Zonuts reviews
February 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I copped some from a friend and I'm smoking it rn it's nice it's a deep, floaty high I'd definitely recommend it if you suffer from stress, anxiety or insomnia it's a nice mellow chill high that feels tingly with its deep and compact buds and it softer texture is definitely recommend if you prefer that in your buds like myself I smoked some jit now and it definitely has me feeling tingly and light yet hear and kinda numb definitely a lazy Sunday or after work type smoke id give it a 8.5/10 definitely very and it actually kinda smells like donuts with a frosty and buttery taste when burned and a nutty almost chocolaty smell to the buds all in all if you get a chance to try zonuts id say give it try happy pondering fellow wizards 🍃🧙🏿
November 2, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I'm bad at selecting flavors and smells in pot, so I'll leave that to others. Blazed a dogwalker (half gram) from a licensed New York grower about 3 hours ago and it's still leaving a nice impression. It's not euphoric or energetic; settled in quickly with relaxing, contemplative qualities; a happy and introspective high that doesn't interfere with normal activities. Overall effect not much different than a good Haze. I think this would help greatly with anxiety and perhaps mild hypertension.
January 10, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Nice smoke
October 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Quality bud. Would give it a 4.2/5 definitely a sativa leaning hybrid with a steady come down into couchlock. Dense compact nuggets that smell like baked bread, with a doughy pine flavoring to the smoke. Cough inducing for sure. Would smoke this again.