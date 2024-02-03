I copped some from a friend and I'm smoking it rn it's nice it's a deep, floaty high I'd definitely recommend it if you suffer from stress, anxiety or insomnia it's a nice mellow chill high that feels tingly with its deep and compact buds and it softer texture is definitely recommend if you prefer that in your buds like myself I smoked some jit now and it definitely has me feeling tingly and light yet hear and kinda numb definitely a lazy Sunday or after work type smoke id give it a 8.5/10 definitely very and it actually kinda smells like donuts with a frosty and buttery taste when burned and a nutty almost chocolaty smell to the buds all in all if you get a chance to try zonuts id say give it try happy pondering fellow wizards 🍃🧙🏿