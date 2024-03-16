Zour Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zour Diesel.
Zour Diesel strain effects
w........4
March 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Just picked up a 3.5 from a local dispo, the buds are mid to dark green with fiery hairs the nose in it is a beautiful blend of gas and sweet earthiness,great balance between dense and fluffy, I can’t go to much into the flavor because I’m smoking it through a backwood but the taste with it is lovely,as for the high it feels like mostly a head high melting into a mid body high. A great strain to game with the boys/girls anything from mousetrap to RuneScape Zour D will fuel your night with conversation,creativity and laughter the hybrid pulls through with this one as I sometimes get anxiety from smoking a lil too much of the parent sour d, I give this one TWO TITS UP!!