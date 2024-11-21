HybridTHC 23%CBD 1%

Zkittlez Auto

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:

  • Zkittlez Auto effects are mostly energizing.

    Zkittlez Auto potency is higher THC than average.

Zkittlez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering cannabis strain bred by Fast Buds. This rendition of the iconic candy strain brings stability, structure, and consistent THC numbers. Zkittlez Auto produces massive, lime green buds coated in trichomes that produce a stimulating brain buzz with a soothing body sensation. A two-week cure brings out the flavors of berry, mango, citrus, and even dark cacao undertones. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Zkittlez Auto

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Zkittlez Auto strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Happy

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zkittlez Auto products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zkittlez Auto near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Zkittlez Auto strain reviews1

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Pretty solid 50/50 hybrid! Grew it from seed super pretty buds
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight