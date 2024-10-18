Zunderdog reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zunderdog.
Zunderdog reviews
l........8
October 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strand was absolutely perfect as an Indica dominant. I would definitely warn beginners to take maybe 2 to 4 puffs and see where they’re at and for experience users, you’re gonna freaking love this! It was soothing, relaxing. Euphoric and we were just laughing at everything and it was a great time. Whenever you have a good strand, you always have a good time!