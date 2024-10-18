Zunderdog
Zunderdog
Zun
Indica
Creative
Uplifted
Talkative
Diesel
Grape
Apple
Zunderdog effects are mostly energizing.
Zunderdog is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado and made from a genetic cross of Underdog OG x Zelatti. But don’t count this strain out—it’s got sweet diesel fumes and stony effects in spades. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zunderdog, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Zunderdog strain reviews(1)
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l........8
October 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strand was absolutely perfect as an Indica dominant. I would definitely warn beginners to take maybe 2 to 4 puffs and see where they’re at and for experience users, you’re gonna freaking love this! It was soothing, relaxing. Euphoric and we were just laughing at everything and it was a great time. Whenever you have a good strand, you always have a good time!