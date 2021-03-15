Zurple Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zurple Punch.
Zurple Punch strain effects
Zurple Punch strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
P........s
March 15, 2021
A nice well-rounded strain. it was bought for me, being labeled at the dispensary as an indica, so finding absolutely no information other than it definitely existed and I had some and there wasn't a review, I tried to be a to not just someone who smokes cannabis but finds it to be among the lofty and beautiful, raining different sonnets, soliloquies, and ballads on these pages in reverence of cannabis. Alas, I couldn't.Why? Well, simply, because I got high. And I always have trouble differing strains because, well, I just smoke too much.
o........1
April 20, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Beautiful buds. Dense without being hard. SMOOTH smoke. Fruity smell and taste with just the slightest hint of gas. 2 bong hits is my usual trial taste. 5 minutes later and it's creeping up quite nicely! Bought it for migraine relief. Had a slight headache before smoking. Almost immediate relief.
X........i
November 29, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
great strain for anxiety, depression, anorexia and insomnia. I do prefer a more berry like taste and aroma to my flower though, this is very citrusy.
B........0
March 16, 2021
Focused
Sleepy
Nice well rounded strain great hybrid for long time dabbers
J........9
May 26, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good strain.
p........8
March 14, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
(Smoking a pack by Greenpoint Oregon ) Well… where do I start. Opening a pack of this I was blown away by the strong, fruity, deliciousness 🤤. I mean it smells very dank. I love the smell. The bud is tight and beautiful. This hybrid is a nice euphoric relaxing high, but not enough too knock me out. Which I like as a everyday smoker, I feel as if this would knock out someone who doesn’t smoke as often.
5........5
October 1, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
-Nice fully developed trichomes. Harvested at just the right time. Zurple punch has a very uplifting but mellow high at 23% thc it cannot be smoked all day though. With strong notes of vanilla,star anise, and a pungent sour aroma.
a........2
December 2, 2023
Hungry
Uplifted
Had been feeling unusually awful today. Like early onset of a stomach bug but stretched out, just the sensations , no actual bug I don't think but a similar immune response has been triggered. Bought a Sandwich couldn't handle it, very strange for me Very glad I bumped into some Zuple punch - put a tiny bong worth on one of the British newsagents glass pipes and bounced the lighter on a bit and I've managed to eat the sandwich and don't feel all head sicky. Can always tell when I'm genuine sick after having some weed as the symptoms don't suddenly clear up and I've got to look at my usage but your just stoned ontop of the symptoms. Lots of sleep and water for me but what a great strain for it, nice mellow giggly silly cartoon character style high and symptoms actually delt with by the cannaboid system. Result !