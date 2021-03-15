Had been feeling unusually awful today. Like early onset of a stomach bug but stretched out, just the sensations , no actual bug I don't think but a similar immune response has been triggered. Bought a Sandwich couldn't handle it, very strange for me Very glad I bumped into some Zuple punch - put a tiny bong worth on one of the British newsagents glass pipes and bounced the lighter on a bit and I've managed to eat the sandwich and don't feel all head sicky. Can always tell when I'm genuine sick after having some weed as the symptoms don't suddenly clear up and I've got to look at my usage but your just stoned ontop of the symptoms. Lots of sleep and water for me but what a great strain for it, nice mellow giggly silly cartoon character style high and symptoms actually delt with by the cannaboid system. Result !