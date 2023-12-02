Zurple punch is a okay strain for what it is. It was cheap as f*ck, I paid 20 dollars for a half ounce. Usually thats a very bad sign, but this time it proved not to be so bad. The Good It has a nice fruity smell, and taste as well. It got me high after about 10-20 minutes of smoking and I was moderately high. I had more of a body high with some slight giggles and munchies included. After about an hour it translated into a pretty relaxing and slightly couch locking high. This also included my friends and I staring at a Roomba for 20 minutes just watching it vacuum (which was fun at the time). The Not Great While I said the taste was nice, it was kinda harsh on my lungs sometimes on the exhale. Also, the first hour which I said is a body high with giggles, it isn’t that potent and doesn’t last too long. It maybe be a preference thing, so keep that in mind. Then the relaxing comedown was nice, however it just left me wanting more Overall Smoke this if you are either a little low on weed money, or you want a little of everything. Personally, I probably won’t smoke it again just because so many other strains do it better than Zurple Punch. However, we need 6/10 weed like this for the periodically broke stoners that some of us are.