Zushi (Blue Zushi) from the hottest cannabis company in the world ( if ya know ya know) TENCO is a legend in the making. Actually, I think it already is a legend and I would venture to say that quite a few people would definitely agree. Zushi is a cross of Kush Mints #11 and Original Z that was crafted over years and has won the most prestigious awards. I was lucky enough to have tried it in Zalympix 2023 and let me tell you it’s just special. The nugs appearance is really nothing to write home about as far as pretty colors go. Pretty basic lime green, but covered, just covered in trichs. The 👃 on this girl is straight candy terps. As your grind her down, you do catch some gas and a little bit of lemon rine as well. Absolutely lovely.As any good cannabis strain that comes from good genetics and that is grown right does, the aromas carry over into the pallet saturating the mouth in candy terps. Very balanced overall, but for me, it was definitely more on the euphoric heady side. It’s got that beautiful lung expansion when you’re smoking through a bong and she hits hard right away as any good Bud should. No couch 🔒 here , just blissfull relaxation throughout the body and a very clearheaded and focused head high. This bud just makes you happy and stress free. She actually has really good legs as well as you stay high for hours. This is the Cannabis that people in the middle of a sesh stop and ask what it is. This is some of the best Cannabis I’ve smoked in my 49 years. This is the Bud that you’ve been looking for. 🙌🏽💨🌲