ZZ4 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ZZ4.
ZZ4 strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
ZZ4 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
ZZ4 reviews
i........7
January 5, 2026
Focused
Talkative
Tingly
Anxious
The brand of Cartridge I bought wasn’t to my standards I kinda settled due to low funds and can honestly rate this pretty decent if you were across states and didn’t have anything to get by. I live in Oregon so yeah.. Strain was good but the cartridge brand I choose was the issue.
o........t
March 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
yes I've tried this and it is off the chain with appearance smell good leaves no aftertaste. No doctor, but I believe it's good , for a pain. it is definitely a keeper
M........z
June 26, 2024
Creative
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
The smooth inhale turns into very complex flavors of absolute fuel and candy. It’s a very potent hybrid that is made of (GG4 x Zkittlez x Wedding Cake x Chemdawg). It’s the best smoke I have had so far this year.
b........t
April 19, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
This is it !!!!! Fire