Alright, here's where things get really sticky. Cookies and Lemonnade have done something special with ZZ4, a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line. The strain combines Medellin with the mysterious Gorittlez, itself a cross of GG4 and The Original Z. Rocking dazzling orange hairs and fifty shades of purple, ZZ4 is not messing around. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed ZZ4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.