ZZ4
ZZ4
ZZ
Hybrid
Talkative
Energetic
Creative
Diesel
Lemon
Chemical
ZZ4 effects are mostly energizing.
Alright, here's where things get really sticky. Cookies and Lemonnade have done something special with ZZ4, a hybrid strain released as part of the Medellin line. The strain combines Medellin with the mysterious Gorittlez, itself a cross of GG4 and The Original Z. Rocking dazzling orange hairs and fifty shades of purple, ZZ4 is not messing around. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed ZZ4, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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ZZ4 strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
ZZ4 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
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Similar to ZZ4 near Ashburn, VA
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ZZ4 strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
i........7
January 5, 2026
Focused
Talkative
Tingly
Anxious
The brand of Cartridge I bought wasn’t to my standards I kinda settled due to low funds and can honestly rate this pretty decent if you were across states and didn’t have anything to get by. I live in Oregon so yeah.. Strain was good but the cartridge brand I choose was the issue.
o........t
March 5, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
yes I've tried this and it is off the chain with appearance smell good leaves no aftertaste. No doctor, but I believe it's good , for a pain. it is definitely a keeper
M........z
June 26, 2024
Creative
Talkative
Uplifted
Dizzy
The smooth inhale turns into very complex flavors of absolute fuel and candy. It’s a very potent hybrid that is made of (GG4 x Zkittlez x Wedding Cake x Chemdawg). It’s the best smoke I have had so far this year.