You might associate "pink" with delicate effects, but don’t be deceived. It starts with a euphoric rush that quickly obliterates stress. Then the mind and body relaxation sets in, the giggles bubble up and, suddenly, your day gets a whole lot better.



Think fruity, a subtle herbaceous aroma, and just a hint of tartness. It’s practically dripping with sweet flavors and even sweeter effects.



Product Details:

* Name: Pink RNTZ Sauce

* Organoleptic's: (taste & smell): Sweet, Fruity

* Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Beta-Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene

* Solvent Free: Yes

* Moods: Peaceful, Relaxed

* Food Grade: Yes

* Fillers: None



Ingredients:

* D-Limonene, Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Pinene, Ocimene, Camphene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Fenchol, Alpha Terpinene, Terpineol, Alpha Phellandrene, Gamma Terpinene, Alpha Caryophyllene, p-Cymene, Farnesene, 3-Carene, Sabinene, Bergamotene, Cadinene, Bisabolene, 4-Terpineol, Guaiene, Borneol, Nerolidol, Caryophyllene oxide, Alpha Bisabolol



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This profile is part of our “Native Series” collection. Through our extensive research efforts, Abstrax has been able to identify and isolate the compounds native to flower that impart the gassy, dank, and diesel aromas reminiscent of OG strains thought unachievable by non-cannabis derived terpene blends.



Note: Native Series Terpenes must be stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.

